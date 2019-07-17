London - Lotus has unleashed Britain’s first all-electric hypercar and it’s a mouthful of superlatives. Not only does it claim to be the world’s most powerful ‘series production’ road car, with a target output of 2000ps, or 1471kW in metric speak, and 1700Nm of twisting force, but it’s also the world’s lightest EV hypercar, with a kerb weight of just 1680kg. This you can attribute to its one-piece carbon fibre monocoque structure.

Lotus is targeting a 0-100km/h time of under three seconds, and a top speed in the region of 320km/h.

While its power source, developed in conjunction with Williams Advanced Engineering, is very much in tune with the future, its layout and weight distribution salute Lotus sports cars of yore, with a mid-mounted battery pack.

That, incidentally, is said to allow a driving range of up to 400km between charges.

“Like all Lotus cars throughout the brand’s storied 71-year history, the Evija has been precision-engineered to deliver an outstanding driving experience both on the road and track,” says Lotus.

“It is the most dynamically accomplished model ever built by the company, setting new standards for Lotus driving performance. Above all else, it is ‘For The Drivers’.”

Big claims indeed.

Almost every aspect of its design is focused on optimising aerodynamics, a key feature being the dramatic ‘Venturi tunnels’ running through each rear quarter.

As Lotus design boss Russell Carr explains: “We studied how Le Mans race cars use air flow creatively to go over, under and around the vehicle, but also through it.

“This concept of ‘porosity’ is key to the Evija and has enabled us to create a timeless design with exceptional amounts of downforce.”

Just 130 of these hypercars will be hand-built in Hethel, England, from 2020 onwards, and it’s likely that no two cars will be the same, thanks to a comprehensive personalisation programme available to clients.

The price? That stands at £1.7 million (or R29.4m), excluding duties and taxes.

The Evija will also pave the way for “further visionary models”, the British sports car specialist promises.

IOL Motoring



