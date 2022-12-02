M Performance parts revealed for new BMW M2, in case you wanted to make it even bolder

Essen, Germany - The new BMW M2 looks beefy enough in its standard form, with its widened stance and bolder grille and bumper treatment. But knowing that some buyers will want to make an even louder statement the Motorsport division has revealed a range of M Performance Parts for the compact bombshell, some of which also bring aerodynamic benefits.

For the M2’s exterior, the M Division has created a range of add-on parts that include attachments for the front, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. These are made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), which is sealed with a transparent coating to reveal the typical fibre structure of the material. But there’s a lot more on offer here than just exterior add-ons. The M Performance Titanium silencer system, for instance, not only saves 8kg in weight, but also enhances the soundtrack of the six-cylinder power plant. For the cabin, BMW M is adding flair with M Performance interior trims in Carbon and Alcantara, as well as an Alcantara M Performance armrest and knee pads among many other high-quality options.

As a reminder, the new BMW M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine that produces 338kW and 550Nm, and which redlines at 7 200rpm. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox, and in the latter configuration the M2 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, according to factory claims. BMW has also achieved an almost-perfect 50:50 weight distribution for the new M2, and there is a raft of sophisticated chassis technology to keep things tidy through the bends. BMW’s rear axle Active M Differential, which can generate a locking effect of up to 100%, comes as standard on this car. Not only does it improve the power transfer when you’re accelerating out of corners, but it also helps maintain traction when the left and right wheels are faced with different levels of adhesion.

