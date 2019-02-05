Johannesburg - Mahindra’s Pik Up, which is part-assembled in Durban, is doing relatively well on the local market, even outselling the Amarok, Steed and Triton last month, with 266 units sold. While that’s nowhere near where the Hilux and Ranger play, it’s still a decent volume for a relatively small car company.

And now the range is getting a further boost, along with some local flavour, with the launch of the new S10 Karoo Edition, which is essentially a higher-spec follow-up to the S6 Karoo Edition that was announced late last year, and which sold out rather quickly according to Mahindra.

Opt for the new Karoo Edition and you get to choose between the cosmetic package that you see in the picture above, or a colour-coded canopy.

In addition to those Karoo stickers that somehow make us crave biltong, the styling pack includes black alloy wheels, as well as a dark nudge bar, branded roll bar, tonneau cover and flared wheel arches. Exterior colour choices are limited to white and silver.

Standard cabin features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, satellite navigation, automatic air conditioning, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel.

The price?

The new Karoo Edition costs just R5000 more than the regular S10, and at R337 999 for the 4x2 and R368 999 for the 4x4, it remains one of the more affordable double cabs on the market.

Those prices include a 4-year / 120 000 km warranty and a 5-year / 90 000 km service plan.

IOL Motoring



