Mahindra gives boxy TUV300 seven-seater a refresh for 2020

Pretoria - Mahindra South Africa has announced a refreshed version of its TUV300 seven-seater, which gets a new look front and rear.

Initially the newcomer will only be available in flagship T8 specification, but it’s still rather affordable at R254 999. And if you’re paying for it with a briefcase full of cash, be sure to ask for your R1 change.

The biggest changes occur upfront, where the TUV300 gets a new-look grille, fresh headlights that now sport a carbon-black finish, and a redesigned lower front bumper. Moving to the side, Mahindra has added black side cladding between the wheel arches, while the rear end has been freshened up with a new spare wheel cover which has an ‘X’ design.

Buyers can choose from four exterior colours: Lava Red, Sunset Orange, Diamond White and De Sat Silver.

Changes in the cabin are limited to new silver detailing around the air vents and main controls.