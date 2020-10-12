Mahindra Pik Up double cab models get fresh look, enhanced spec

JOHANNESBURG - Mahindra South Africa has given its S6 and S10 double cab Pik Up models a subtle refresh, while also beefing up the spec sheet.

On the design front, the S6 and S10 models receive the new seven-slat grille that was introduced on the high-spec S11 automatic derivatives earlier this year. But while the S11’s grille has chrome highlights, the version fitted to the S6 and S10 features silver paint to help differentiate the mid and high spec models.

Look closely and you’ll also notice fresh headlights and a redesigned lower bumper.

Specification levels have been enhanced too, with all single and double cab models from the S6 designation upwards now featuring cruise control, electric mirrors and a remote fuel-flap release, while S10 and S11 models get integrated turn signals for the mirrors.

Furthermore, the Pik Up S10 models now receive the same 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that debuted on the S11 earlier this year. Mahindra says the system has also been upgraded to the most recent set of navigation maps and language pack for South Africa.