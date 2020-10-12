Mahindra Pik Up double cab models get fresh look, enhanced spec
JOHANNESBURG - Mahindra South Africa has given its S6 and S10 double cab Pik Up models a subtle refresh, while also beefing up the spec sheet.
On the design front, the S6 and S10 models receive the new seven-slat grille that was introduced on the high-spec S11 automatic derivatives earlier this year. But while the S11’s grille has chrome highlights, the version fitted to the S6 and S10 features silver paint to help differentiate the mid and high spec models.
Look closely and you’ll also notice fresh headlights and a redesigned lower bumper.
Specification levels have been enhanced too, with all single and double cab models from the S6 designation upwards now featuring cruise control, electric mirrors and a remote fuel-flap release, while S10 and S11 models get integrated turn signals for the mirrors.
Furthermore, the Pik Up S10 models now receive the same 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that debuted on the S11 earlier this year. Mahindra says the system has also been upgraded to the most recent set of navigation maps and language pack for South Africa.
The upgrade also ushers in a redesigned bolt-on cab protector on all models except the Pik Up Karoo derivatives.
As before, the Pik Up models are powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which produces 103kW and 320Nm.
“The Pik Up range is making new fans every month, and our South African assembly facility can barely keep up with the demand. With the upgrades now added, we believe that we have the perfect bakkie for customers looking for reliable and capable, but always affordable, double cab to fit their lifestyle,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.
PRICES
Single Cab
S4 4x2: R212 499
S4 4x2 (AC): R219 499
S4 4x2 Dropside: R224 499
S4 4x2 Dropside (AC): R231 499
S4 4x4: R251 499
S6 4x2: R266 499
S6 4x4: R311 499
Double Cab
S6 4x2: R322 499
S6 4x2 Karoo: R336 499
S6 4x4: R354 499
S10 4x2: R356 499
S6 4x4 Karoo: R366 499
S10 4x2C Karoo: R364 499
S10 4x4: R388 499
S10 4x4 Karoo: R394 499
S11 4x2: R384 999
S11 4x2 Karoo: R399 999
S11 4x4: R414 999
S11 4x4 Karoo: R429 999