Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure hits SA with rugged off-road kit
JOHANNESBURG – The aging Mahindra Scorpio SUV has been given something of a rugged makeover with the introduction of this new special edition called the S11 Adventure.
Priced at R416 999, the Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure comes at a R42 000 premium over the regular S11 variant which, let’s face it, now looks a little vanilla next to this new edition.
The Adventure is easily told apart by its unique off-road bumpers as well as its hardened and machine-edged 18-inch alloy wheels, fitted with all-terrain tyres. Aimed at those who enjoy overland adventures, the vehicle comes with anchor points mounted directly on the chassis, so owners can fit recovery gear such as an electric winch or high-lift jack.
At the back end, the edition also features recovery hooks and high-lift jacking points, and a towbar is part of the deal too.
It goes without saying that a rugged four-wheel drive system with low-range gearing is also standard on the Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure. Power comes from the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel unit that offers 103kW and 320Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and drivers can shift between 4H and 2H at speeds of up to 100km/h.
Standard features include a 7-inch infotainment system with voice command and CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, as well as automatic climate control, reverse camera, cruise control and electric windows front and rear.
“The Scorpio is the first choice for families looking for a large SUV with proven off-road credentials and trusted durability,” said Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta. “With the limited-edition Scorpio S11 Adventure, we have managed to add even more features that make the design more appealing and improve the Scorpio’s go-anywhere credentials.”
The Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure is sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan and four-year/120 000km warranty.