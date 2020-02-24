Johannesburg - Mahindra’s rugged Scorpio S11 SUV has been given an upgrade for 2020, with the seven-seater gaining a beefier diesel engine and an enhanced spec sheet that includes an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. On the engine front, the S11 SUV has upgraded to the more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine that’s already fitted to the Mahindra Pik Up. With 103kW on tap and 320Nm from 1500rpm, the engine produces 15kW and 40Nm more than the previous unit.

Unfortunately the six-speed automatic gearbox that was recently introduced in the S11 Pik Up is not available in the Scorpio SUV, so for now the only gearbox available is a six-speed manual unit. Buyers do however get to choose between rear-wheel-drive and 4x4 configurations.

The Scorpio SUV also inherits a newer-generation infotainment system from its S11 Pik Up cousin. The new touchscreen unit measures 17.8cm and also comes with built-in satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and a reverse camera.

Furthermore, the Scorpio SUV gains a leather-trimmed steering wheel with remote controls for the infotainment, cruise control and voice command systems.