Mahindra XUV 3XO aims to be a disruptive force in SA's compact SUV market

Mahindra calls it a disrupter and they may have a point. In a cluttered compact SUV segment and at a price point where most South Africans are spending their time browsing, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is muddying the waters even further.

The rear infiniti tail lamp stretches across to the G clamp-styled LED tail lights with the bulged rear door giving it a meaty impression. The vehicle has been given a comprehensive facelift. Picture: Supplied The 3XO’s interior is a distinct step up from some of their other offerings which can feel like the materials and fittings were designed for a budget car. The build quality is decent and provides a solid look and feel and in the top of the range AX7L you even get leatherette trimmed dashboard, seats and door inserts.

Dual floating high resolution 10.25-inch screens accommodate the digital cluster and infotainment screen, surround view system with blind view monitoring, wireless charging and connectivity, fast 65W USB port for charging laptops and a tyre position display which I reckon if you don’t know where your wheels are facing, you have bigger problems. The interior features a new floating touchscreen. Picture: Supplied All derivatives are powered by a 1.2-litre three cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 80kW and 200Nm of torque coupled to a torque-converter automatic gearbox. Thankfully Mahindra hasn’t opted for a horrid automated manual (AMT) or the rubber-band-esque continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The turbo charged engine and automatic transmission gives it a distinct advantage over its competitors, especially up in Gauteng. The AX5L and AX7L are fitted exclusively with the auto box while the rest of the range has a six-speed manual option. On the launch route to Sun City we drove the range-topping AX7L that’s fitted with Mahindra’s ADAS Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision alert. It will allow you to take your hands “off” the steering wheel for 30 seconds before reminding you to take control again.

It feels a bit too enthusiastic when it recognises the lines and the adaptive cruise control works well in traffic on the M1 but the 3XO takes its time to pick up speed once the car ahead has moved across, which is likely a calibration issue. New 2024 Mahindra XUV 3X0. Picture: Supplied The engine is perky although you have to give it some stick before it changes down when passing slower traffic but it quickly settles down again, providing a comfortable overall driving experience. The steering feels well weighted and was tested often on the route to Sun City with its plethora of potholes and speed bumps which also highlighted its suspension with a MacPherson Strut fully Independent front suspension and a Twist Beam semi-independent rear suspension fitted with multi-tuned valve concentric land technology within the dampers.

The NVH levels are more than acceptable and the cabin feels well insulated giving the impression that it’s well engineered and put together. For a so-called budget car the 3XO is well specced with safety features that include a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with hill hold control and hill descent control, six airbags, three-point seat belts and seat-belt reminder for all seats and ISOFIX child seats. Mahindra has continued to improve its offering across the range and the 3XO is testament to that with quality materials, decent handling and ample safety features and if I was in the market I’d have a close look at the MX3 Auto.