Maserati celebrates F1 legend Fangio’s victories with F Tributo editions

MODENA - Maserati is honouring its illustrious motor racing past with new special editions based on the Ghibli and Levante.

More specifically the new F Tributo models celebrate the Italian brand’s 1954 F1 debut, with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio that went on to secure many victories. F, but the way, stands for Fangio while Tributo is a clear homage to the glorious victories of the past.

The special series is available on the Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours - Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo.

The reference to the past is obvious even from the exterior. Red is the colour of Italian motorsports, and historically Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century.

Maserati Ghibli F Tributo.

The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, is meant to remind us that blue is one of the colours (together with yellow) of the City of Modena, the Brand’s historic home.

There are further references to Fangio’s 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trims.

Maserati Levante F Tributo.

To complete the exterior look, Levante F Tributo is fitted with Anteo 21” wheels in Black and Ghibli F Tributo with 21” Titano wheels in glossy black. There is a specific badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the trident logo in body colour on the C- pillar.

Finally, the shades of the exterior details are reflected on the interior in the red or yellow stitching combined with the Black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather.

Maserati hasn’t mentioned whether the edition is available with all engine variants, but for the record, both the Ghibli and Levante are available with a 243kW four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain or a 3-litre V6 turbopetrol with either 257kW or 316kW.

