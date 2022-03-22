Maserati Grecale revealed as opulent X5-sized SUV with up to 395kW

Modena - Because the world just can’t get enough SUVs, Maserati has just pulled the covers off its second high-riding model. Meet the Maserati Grecale. It might be smaller than the Levante, but with an overall length of 4.84 metres, making it a shade shorter than a BMW X5, the Maserati Grecale is still quite a substantial SUV.

Maserati will eventually offer it with three distinct powertrain types - internal combustion, hybrid and fully-electric - but the initial line-up will comprise of three petrol-powered options. These include a pair of mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbopetrol models in 224kW and 246kW guises, while the range-topping Trofeo is fitted with a 395kW version of the new 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine that first debuted in the MC20 sports car. Expect this one to dart from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 285km/h. The new Maserati also takes some design flavour from the MC20 with its swept-back headlights and large grille, while the back end is distinguished by ‘boomerang’ taillights inspired by the 3200 GT of the late 1990s.

Inside the newcomer honours tradition with a traditional Maserati clock face, albeit one that is now digitised and which doubles as a voice-activated in-car concierge. You’ll also find more digital screens than in any other previous Maserati model, including a 12.3-inch central infotainment system, a smaller 8.8-inch display for the extra controls and an additional screen for the rear seat passengers. Immersive surround sound is provided by a Sonus Faber 3D sound system with up to 21 speakers. “Grecale strikes the right balance between versatility, elegance, performance and innovation, guaranteeing performance, comfort and safety, all at the same time,” Maserati says.

