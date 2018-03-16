Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz has treated its ultimate luxury limo, the Maybach Pullman, to a mild facelift inspired by the positive reaction to the 2016 Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupé concept, as well as some interior updates to make the cabin even more plutocratic. The new grille with its fine vertical struts was inspired by a pinstripe suit, says the maker, while the new 20 inch wheels in 10-hole design come from a range of designs exclusive to Maybach, as does the new range of two-tone exterior colour finishes - contrary to popular belief, not all Pullmans are ordered in dictatorial black.

The standard six-litre biturbo V12 is rated at 463kW and 1000Nm for effortlessly smooth progress but it’s the interior, particularly at the rear, where the important updates have been applied.

No car 6.5 metres long overall is going to have rear legroom problems; there’s enough space for two individual business-class executive chairs facing forward, and two slightly less sybaritic seats facing aft, so that your staff can keep you updated on the way to your next function.

A two-channel sound system enables rear passengers to choose their own music as well as setting their own volume and tone levels, while a new front view camera lets you see what’s going on in front of the car even when the standard partition between front and rear is closed.

And along with the new range of paint finishes, the full-leather interior is now offered in grey, dark brown and two-tone beige and deep blue, as well as formal black.

The 2018 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is available to order now, with prices starting at €500 000 ex works.