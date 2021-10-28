Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition confirmed for SA, with sportier appearance

Johannesburg - The Mazda CX-30 range is set to expand in early 2022 with the introduction of a new Carbon Edition model, which gains a few sporty interior and exterior features. Following in the footsteps of the Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition that was introduced earlier this year, the new Mazda CX-30 derivative will be positioned between the midrange Dynamic and flagship Individual models.

Mazda SA hasn’t mentioned pricing as yet, but given that the CX-30 Dynamic currently retails at R499 000, the Carbon Edition is likely to find itself somewhere in the early 500s. But what sets it apart? The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition gains a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels as well as black exterior mirrors. Customers will get to choose from six exterior colours: Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Sonic Silver, Polymetal Grey, Snowflake White Pearl and Jet Black. Inside the Carbon Edition you’ll find black cloth seat trim as well as red stitching on the seats, door trims, upper instrument panel and console lid.

Standard features, according to Mazda SA, will include dual-zone climate control, smart keyless entry, rear parking sensors and more. As with the other three models in the Mazda CX-30 line-up, the Carbon Edition will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired as standard with a six-speed automatic transmission. Aftersales care comes in the form of a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty, service plan and roadside assistance.

Mazda CX-30 line-up 2.0L Active 6AT - R469 000 2.0L Dynamic 6AT- R499 000