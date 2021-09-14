Mazda CX-5 gets a makeover for 2022

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN - The Mazda CX-5 has been given a makeover for 2022, with the midsize SUV gaining new tech as well as a fresh look. Although nothing has changed radically in terms of the overall look, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 does gain a new and more three-dimensional grille as well as restyled headlights and taillights, while a new exterior colour debuts in the form of Zircon Sand.

The overseas line-up sees the addition of three new model grades, although we’ll have to wait until its South African debut to see if there are any local specification changes. But the changes are more than skin deep as Mazda has incorporated elements of its next-generation Skyactiv vehicle architecture, with enhancements to the structure, suspension and seats all aiming to improve comfort and refinement. Mazda also claims to have greatly reduced road noise, particularly on rough surfaces such as gravel. 2022 Mazda CX-5 buyers can also look forward to a new Mazda Intelligent Drive system, which allows drivers to select the most appropriate drive mode with one touch of a switch.