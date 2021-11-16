Mazda CX-50 revealed as first of a new generation of SUVs

Irvine, California - The first-ever Mazda CX-50 has been revealed as a brand new model for the North American market. At this stage there don’t appear to be any plans to offer it outside of that region, however it is the first of a new generation of Mazda SUVs that will be available across the globe, meaning much of the design flavour that you see here will likely be evident in the other new models.

According to Mazda South Africa, the upcoming CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 are all under consideration for the local market (read more about them here), and it is expected that they will be based around the company’s new rear-wheel drive, longitudinal-engine platform. The Mazda CX-50, on the other hand, is said to share its front-wheel drive architecture with the current Mazda CX-30. According to Mazda, it is the first of its products to be built at a new Alabama assembly plant that is shared with Toyota, however it doesn’t appear to share any technology with the latter. The Mazda CX-50 will be available with just two engines initially, taking the form of a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol unit and a turbocharged version, with both linked to a six-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive system as standard. The latter is linked to a selection of Mi-Drive modes that assist the vehicle in a wide variety of conditions.