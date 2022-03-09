Mazda CX-60 revealed as first premium SUV on new rear-wheel drive platform

Hiroshima - Mazda’s premium market offensive has officially kicked off with the reveal of the new CX-60 mid-size SUV. The Mazda CX-60 is the first of a series of vehicles that will be built around a new rear-wheel drive architecture that aims to propel the Japanese brand, once known for bargain-basement hatchbacks, into a more premium space.

Story continues below Advertisment

The newcomer also features Mazda’s first plug-in powertrain, which will pair a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor to allow system outputs of 241kW and 500Nm, and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.8 seconds. Thanks to a 17.8 kWh battery, the PHEV model is also capable of covering 62km on electric power alone, according to claims. Mazda hasn’t mentioned any other engine options for the initial range, but what we find particularly interesting are the 3.0-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel straight-six mild hybrid engines which Mazda says it will launch in the CX-60 at a later date.

Both engines will be paired with the same eight-speed automatic gearbox and i-Activ all-wheel drive system that features in the PHEV model, but no outputs for the six-pot motors have been announced as yet. The Mazda CX-60’s cabin features premium materials such Nappa leather, maple wood, chrome and uniquely worked Japanese textiles. “Uniquely Mazda and deeply rooted in Japanese heritage, the interior celebrates the living quality of natural wood grain and high-quality woven textiles, with Japanese craftsmanship achieving the highest levels of quality in both materials,” Mazda says. “Textures are created using both traditional methods and new technologies.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking of tech, the new Mazda CX-60 has a unique Driver Personalisation System. Using facial recognition technology, it can automatically restore preferred settings after a driver change by drawing on more than 250 adjustments stored in the vehicle, including driving position, audio, Head-up Display and climate. The cabin interface includes a 12.3-inch TFT-LCD digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system and a Head-up Display that’s three times larger than the one found in the CX-30. Other tech highlights come in the form of a new-generation 360-degree monitor with extended field of view at low speeds, and a comprehensive array of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance systems.

Story continues below Advertisment