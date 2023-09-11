Mazda CX-60 Takumi flagship confirmed for SA with six-cylinder turbodiesel!

“Well that looks nice but where are the more powerful engines offered overseas?” If you could sum up the sentiment towards the Mazda CX-60 when it arrived in South Africa, it would probably have been something along those lines.

The new SUV hit our market in July offering only a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 141kW and 261Nm. This in spite of it being pitched as a premium product, built on a new rear-wheel drive platform and with premium aspirations. But Mazda South Africa intends to rectify that early next year with the arrival of a new Takumi flagship model that’s powered by the firm’s 3.3-litre straight-six, mild hybrid turbodiesel engine, which produces 158kW and 550Nm. The newcomer is set to arrive in February and although Mazda SA hasn’t disclosed the full list of specifications, we do know that it rides on 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and features a unique front bumper design, bar-type piano black grille and a bright metal finish for the body adornments.

Pricing, of course, will be released closer to launch, but you can expect it to command a premium over the 2.5-litre models, which are currently priced from R739 800 for the rear-wheel drive 2.5L Dynamic, and rising to R844 500 for the all-wheel drive 2.5L Individual. The 2.5-litre features an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and this will also be fitted to the new 3.3-litre mild hybrid diesel. Interestingly Mazda also offers a 3.3-litre straight-six petrol engine in certain overseas markets, which is good for 209kW and 450Nm.

However, the 3.3 diesel is likely more than enough to satisfy the local market, if it comes in at the correct price. Oh, and Mazda is also planning to launch the new CX-80 in South Africa early next year. It’s similar in concept to the CX-60, but larger and capable of accommodating seven occupants. Pricing and specifications, as always, will be revealed nearer to launch.