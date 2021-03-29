Mazda reveals butch new BT-50 edition for the Australian market

MELBOURNE - If there’s one country that worships its one-tonne bakkies as much as South Africa does, it’s Australia and as a result that market also gets its fair share of locally-adapted models.

The latest one to surface is the Mazda BT-50 Thunder. The new derivative is based on the new-generation Mazda one-tonner that’s built by Isuzu in Thailand, but it’s fitted with numerous components that were developed by Mazda Australia’s in-house engineering team.

Designed to make a “bold and assertive” statement, the BT-50 Thunder receives an integrated steel bull bar in place of the front bumper as well as a Lightforce dual-row LED light bar, black 18-inch alloy wheels, wide fender flares and side steps, a sports bar and electric roller tonneau.

The rest of the package is as per the range-topping BT-50 double cab model, which is based on the new Isuzu D-Max following Mazda’s split from Ford. Power comes from a revised Isuzu 3-litre turbodiesel, which produces 140kW and 450Nm, the latter provided from 1600 to 2600rpm. The Thunder only comes in 4x4 guise, but buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

It may look rugged on the outside, but the cabin is somewhat luxurious, offering features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Automatic High Beam, Emergency Lane Keeping, eight-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat and brown leather upholstery.