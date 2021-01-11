Mazda spices up CX-5 range with new Carbon Edition
MIDRAND - Mazda South Africa has added some sporty flair to the middle of its CX-5 SUV range with the release of the new 2.0 Carbon Edition.
The new model replaces the 2.0 Individual front-wheel drive model in the middle of the line-up, retaining its standard features but adding aesthetic features such as 19-inch black metallic alloy wheels and glossy black exterior mirrors.
The cabin of the new Carbon Edition is set apart by seats with a leather and suede upholstery combination with red stitching, and you’ll also find the latter on the steering wheel and gear lever while a black film finds its way onto the dashboard and door panels.
The familiar 2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, with 121kW and 213Nm, is the only engine option available with the Carbon Edition, and it’s paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Buyers seeking more power and all-wheel drive can however still opt for a 2.5 Individual derivative or a 2.2 diesel in flagship Akera trim.
Back to the Carbon Edition, the new model derivative will be available in six trim levels: Soul Red Crystal, Sonic Silver, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Jet Black and Snowflake White Pearl.
As mentioned, standard features on the Carbon Edition are as per the Individual model that it replaces, and these include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, head-up display, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, smart city brake system and more.
Available from January 2021, the Mazda CX-5 2.0 Carbon Edition retails for R565 800.
MAZDA CX-5 RANGE AND PRICES
2.0 Active FWD manual - R455 500
2.0 Active FWD auto - R469 100
2.0 Dynamic FWD manual - R484 400
2.0 Dynamic FWD auto - R499 100
2.0L Carbon Edition FWD auto - R565 800
2.5L Individual AWD auto - R644 300
2.2L DE Akera AWD auto - R676 100
IOL Motoring