Mazda spices up CX-5 range with new Carbon Edition

MIDRAND - Mazda South Africa has added some sporty flair to the middle of its CX-5 SUV range with the release of the new 2.0 Carbon Edition.

The new model replaces the 2.0 Individual front-wheel drive model in the middle of the line-up, retaining its standard features but adding aesthetic features such as 19-inch black metallic alloy wheels and glossy black exterior mirrors.

The cabin of the new Carbon Edition is set apart by seats with a leather and suede upholstery combination with red stitching, and you’ll also find the latter on the steering wheel and gear lever while a black film finds its way onto the dashboard and door panels.

The familiar 2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, with 121kW and 213Nm, is the only engine option available with the Carbon Edition, and it’s paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Buyers seeking more power and all-wheel drive can however still opt for a 2.5 Individual derivative or a 2.2 diesel in flagship Akera trim.

Back to the Carbon Edition, the new model derivative will be available in six trim levels: Soul Red Crystal, Sonic Silver, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Jet Black and Snowflake White Pearl.