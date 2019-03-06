Geneva - Mazda has found room for yet another compact crossover in its line-up - meet the first-ever CX-30, which is due to hit South African shores in the first quarter of 2020. With a length of 4395mm and a width of 1795mm, it slots between the current CX-3 and CX-5 in size terms, and has a similar footprint to the Nissan Qashqai and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

In design terms it follows the path forged by the new-generation Mazda3, and it’s also going to be offered with Mazda’s innovative Skyactiv-X petrol motor with diesel-like compression ignition, while the conventional Skyactiv petrol engines will be mated to mild hybrid technology. Permanent all-wheel drive will also be offered.

The South African drivetrain line-up has yet to be confirmed however.

As for practicality, the CX-30 offers 430 litres of boot space with all seats in place and it can be ordered with a powered tailgate.

Upfront, the cockpit incorporates a 22.3cm widescreen central infotainment system, operated via the iDrive-like ‘commander control’ that features a more intuitive guidance system. The system is also compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Available driver assistance gadgets include Front Cross Traffic Alert, Mazda’s Cruising and Traffic Support system, which can assist with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic, and the Driver Monitoring fatigue detection system.

The South African line-up, pricing and specs will be announced nearer to launch.

IOL Motoring



