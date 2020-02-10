Johannesburg - McLaren’s sports cars are, as a rule, more about performance and dynamics than comfort and practicality, and when a compromise needs to be made the pendulum almost always swings in favour of the former factors.
But the new McLaren GT, launched in South Africa over the weekend with a base price of R4.2 million, is a little different.
Defined as the British sportscar maker’s first true grand tourer, the GT has a bit more space to accommodate active lifestyles. A key factor here is the 420 litre rear luggage compartment that can fit a golf bag or skis, and there’s also a ‘frunk’ upfront that can swallow an additional 150 litres of kit.
Furthermore, McLaren has optimised the ride height and ground clearances for everyday use, along with the steering and braking settings.
In keeping with this focus on comfort and luxury, the GT is kitted out with McLaren’s most advanced infotainment system to date, featuring Here navigation mapping and real-time traffic info, and buyers can spec it up with items such as a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.