Woking, England - McLaren’s 720S has finally gone topless, the new Spider model sporting a patented retractable carbon fibre hard top and glazed ‘flying buttresses’ that increases downforce. What’s more, the 720S’s Monocage II-S carbon fibre structure needed no additional strengthening to combat scuttle shake, McLaren says, although the hard top and rollover protection system have added 49kg to the car’s overall weight - which is still rather light in the greater scheme of things (and best in class) at 1332kg.

That makes relatively light work for the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 530kW and 770Nm, enough to get the topless beast from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, 0-200 in 7.9s and on to a top speed of 341km/h, according to claims.

The retractable hard top is electrically operated and can do its opening and closing trick in just 11 seconds, at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Buyers can also opt for a glazed electrochromic glass roof that can switch between transparent and tinted states.

The cabin boasts a dual zone climate control system that automatically adjusts airflow based on the position of the roof and as per the tin-top version, the central command centre is a 20cm high-res touchscreen infotainment system that houses the media, satnav and climate functions.

As for driving dynamics, the Spider has an active rear spoiler that adjusts in accordance with the car’s roof and the car rides on McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control II hydraulic suspension system, which offers three Handling modes: Track, Sport and Comfort.

IOL Motoring



