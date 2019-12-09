McLaren's new 620R is a race car for the road









WOKING, ENGLAND - McLaren is expanding ‘Sport Series’ with this big-winged supercar called the 620R and its claim to fame is that it’s the first car in its class to offer “true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package”, according to McLaren. It’s essentially a road-going version of the 570S GT4 and McLaren is planning to build just 350 of them, all hand-assembled at its immaculate Woking facility. The car shares its single-piece carbon fibre Monocell II chassis with the aforementioned race car, resulting in a targeted dry weight of just 1282kg. Power comes from the firm’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering 456kW in this guise, as well as 620Nm. That’s sufficient to get the supercar from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and to 200km/h in 8.1 seconds, according to factory claims, while the top speed is listed at 322km/h. Those looking for some added acoustic drama can dial it into sport mode and hear the upshift ‘crack’ created by a split-second cut of the ignition spark during a gearshift. On that note, the mid-engined supercar sends its power to the back wheels through a seven-speed Seamless Shift Gearbox . Also included in this package are the 570S GT4’s adjustable aerodynamic elements, as well as its race-derived suspension components and powertrain recalibration. The various aero tricks develop an impressive 185kg of downforce across the bodywork at 250km/h.

Also part of the deal here are two-way manually adjustable coilover motorsport dampers, which feature 32 clicks of adjustment per corner to allow a driver to tailor compression and rebound rates to suit their driving style and track conditions.

The suspension features lightweight aluminium wishbones and uprights, as well as stiffer anti-roll bars and springs versus the regular Sports Series model and it is further enhanced by solid stainless steel rubber top mounts, which are said to provide noticeable improvements in steering feedback and control.

Bringing it all to a stop is a track-focused carbon ceramic braking system (390mm upfront and 380mm at the back) as well as forged aluminium brake calipers all round.

For road use, the 620R rolls on Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres, but owners can also opt for full-slick motorsport tyres to use on the track.

According to McLaren, this is the first time that a road-legal car with 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels has been engineered to be able to run on slick tyres without the need for additional mechanical adjustment. This means that if weather conditions allow, owners can on arrival at a circuit either fit a second set of wheels or change tyres and go straight out on track without further delay.

The 620R is also fitted with carbon fibre racing seats with six-point racing harnesses and a Mclaren Track Telemetry system that’s operated via the 17.8cm central touchscreen infotainment system.

“The McLaren 620R is a unique proposition, delivering a pure motorsport experience in a road car with authenticity: it looks like a race car, handles like a race car, performs like a race car and feels like a race car,” says McLaren.

“The result overall is a seamless transition from race to road - and vice versa. Exclusive and extreme in equal measure, the McLaren 620R retains the DNA of a fully homologated track car yet is free from the restrictions that race regulations apply.”

IOL Motoring



