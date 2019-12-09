WOKING, ENGLAND - McLaren is expanding ‘Sport Series’ with this big-winged supercar called the 620R and its claim to fame is that it’s the first car in its class to offer “true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package”, according to McLaren.
It’s essentially a road-going version of the 570S GT4 and McLaren is planning to build just 350 of them, all hand-assembled at its immaculate Woking facility. The car shares its single-piece carbon fibre Monocell II chassis with the aforementioned race car, resulting in a targeted dry weight of just 1282kg.
Power comes from the firm’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering 456kW in this guise, as well as 620Nm. That’s sufficient to get the supercar from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and to 200km/h in 8.1 seconds, according to factory claims, while the top speed is listed at 322km/h. Those looking for some added acoustic drama can dial it into sport mode and hear the upshift ‘crack’ created by a split-second cut of the ignition spark during a gearshift.
On that note, the mid-engined supercar sends its power to the back wheels through a seven-speed Seamless Shift Gearbox .
Also included in this package are the 570S GT4’s adjustable aerodynamic elements, as well as its race-derived suspension components and powertrain recalibration. The various aero tricks develop an impressive 185kg of downforce across the bodywork at 250km/h.