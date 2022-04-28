Mercedes-AMG C43 unleashed and it’s now firing on four cylinders

By: Double Apex Stuttgart - At the very end of 2021 Mercedes-Benz SA introduced the new (W206) C-class into the local market (read more here). The line-up will soon expand to include the first of the AMG variants. The all-new Mercedes‑AMG C43 was introduced internationally this week.

Some time ago Mercedes announced that the W206 AMG offerings would all feature four-cylinder power. The very first of the range is the Mercedes‑AMG C43. The C43 debuted in sedan and station wagon guises. However, we don’t expect the latter to go on sale in SA. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. The new Mercedes‑AMG C43 features a version of the company’s potent turbocharged 2.0-litre powerplant. This is in contrast to the outgoing C43 which had a turbocharged V6.

The W206 version has 300kW of power and a maximum of 500Nm of torque. Depending on the situation, an additional boost of 10kW is on tap through a belt-driven starter generator. The engine of the new C43 sits in longitudinal orientation, as opposed to the transverse mounting in the A45S (which we drove and wrote about here). The four pot motor features an F1-style turbocharger. This unit is spooled up by a small electric motor. This ensures instant power even from low engine speeds, before there is enough energy in the exhaust gases to spool up the turbo. Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain features a 31:69 front to rear power split. The C43 accelerates from standstill to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds thanks to a launch control function. As is traditional, top speed is limited to 250km/h, but it can be raised to 265km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

An AMG sports braking system with silver-painted brake calipers and black “AMG” lettering is standard fare. The front brake discs measure 370mm. Four piston calipers clamp the internally ventilated and perforated items. The rear discs are 320mm and feature single-piston floating calipers. The Mercedes‑AMG C43 has several exterior and interior design cues to help differentiate it from other C-class derivatives. On the outside there is AMG’s Panamericana grille with vertical slats. A restyled lower front bumper is more bold with larger air intakes. Black trim around the windows replaces chrome. The C43 has four round exhaust pipes poking out of the rear bumper. In addition there is a slim spoiler on the trunk. 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels are standard, with 19- and 20-inch options available.

