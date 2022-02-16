Mercedes-AMG EQE performance EVs unleashed, offering up to 505kW

Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz’s electric car rollout has been nothing short of aggressive, with the rapidly expanding EV range now covering almost all ends of the market, and the company’s aggression division is not far behind with its own performance offerings. Following the debut of the Mercedes-AMG EQS late last year, the performance division has unleashed two versions of the EQE mid-size sedan.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic models are powered by a pair of AMG-specific permanently excited synchronous electric motors, one on each angle to offer fully variable all-wheel drive. But they differ when it comes to performance, with the EQE 43 offering peak outputs of 350kW and 858Nm and the EQE 53 pushing a wholesome 505kW and 1000Nm when fitted with the Dynamic Plus Package (or 460kW and 950Nm if not). But how fast are they? According to Mercedes-AMG, the EQE 43 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds, as long as the battery is 50% full, while the EQE 53 models take 3.5 and 3.3 seconds respectively, assuming that the battery is at least 70% charged. The vehicles also use special speakers as well as a bass actuator and sound generator to create a more emotional soundtrack, given that there is no engine. Drivers can choose between ‘Balanced’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Powerful’, while those opting for the Dynamic pack also have a special ‘Performance’ program with the same three options.

Both Mercedes-AMG EQE models are fitted with a 328-volt high-performance lithium ion battery with a usable energy content of 90.6 kWh. What this means in the real world is a driving range of between 444 and 518km, depending on the model and usage. The new-generation battery is also said to allow shorter charging times, with a range of 180km theoretically achievable in just 15 minutes when hooked up to a 170kW fast charger. As with the larger EQS model, the Mercedes-AMG EQE is based around the company’s new EVA2 architecture, which was developed specifically for battery cars. Beneath the car you’ll find a four-link front axle and multi-link rear suspension, and the vehicles are also fitted with AMG Ride Control air suspension with adjustable damping. Furthermore, both models get AMG-specific suspension links, wheel carriers and anti-roll bars. Owners can also look forward to rear axle steering, which is standard on all Mercedes-AMG EQE models. As you’d expect from the performance division, the two models flaunt unique exterior and interior design packages, which include a black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, AMG sports seats, performance steering wheel, sports pedals and illuminated AMG door sill trims.