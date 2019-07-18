Affalterbach, Germany - The Mercedes GLC SUV range has been facelifted in stages throughout this year, and now it’s finally the turn of the deputy performance model, which gets a new look and a performance upgrade. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV and Coupé models are now easier to tell apart from their humbler GLC siblings, thanks to a new ‘Panamericana’ grille with vertical louvres - something that is becoming an AMG signature.

This joins a pair of restyled LED headlights and taillights, new front bumper with a wider lower grille and a broad rear apron with AMG-specific diffuser. The 43 models roll on 19-inch alloys as standard, but buyers can choose from five other wheel options, up to 21”.

It seems Mercedes-AMG is not ready to fit its new hybridised straight-six motor to the ‘C’ family of models, so the GLC 43 soldiers on with the old 3-litre twin-turbo V6, but as a consolation it has been made more potent, the updated unit now producing 287kW, up 17kW on the previous model, while peak torque remains at 520Nm.

Against the clock, both the SUV and Coupé will run from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, according to claims, while the top speed remains electronically limited to 250km/h.

As before, the V6 is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT nine-speed automatic gearbox, with a multiple downshift function, and a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with a rearward bias - as in 69 percent of the torque goes to the back axle.

The AMG 43 models come standard with adaptive damping, and are also available with AMG Ride Control+ multi-chamber air suspension.

Moving inside, the cabin has been brought up to date with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays. The system can be operated through a touchpad, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, advanced "Hey Mercedes" voice control or gesture control.

The 43 models also get a new AMG steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre, while sports seats are standard, and upholstered in a combination of black Artico synthetic leather and Dinamica Microfibre, top stitching in red.

IOL Motoring



