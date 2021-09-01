Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance hybrid unveiled with 620kW

STUTTGART - The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been revealed as the division’s first plug-in hybrid model and most powerful creation yet. Here we’re talking system outputs of 620kW and 1400Nm, which is enough to make the brutal Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series feel a little down on power with its 537kW output. Yet despite the new four-door hybrid’s considerable weight penalty (the battery alone adding 89kg), its electric assistance allows for astounding acceleration, with the claimed 0-100km/h time coming in at 2.9 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds faster than the Black Series. The top speed is quoted at 316km/h.

Beneath the skin of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance you’ll find a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that pairs with a MCT 9-speed transmission and 150kW electric motor. The electric drive unit is mounted on the rear axle and includes a two-speed transmission and limited slip differential. Above the e-motor is a 6.1 kWh AMG high-performance lithium-ion battery that allows the vehicle to cover around 12km on electric power only. The fully-variable all-wheel drive system also allows the electric motor to transfer power to the front wheels when additional traction is needed. The vehicle is fitted as standard with AMG Ride Control + multi-chamber air suspension with automatic level control. This is combined with a new adaptive damping system featuring ‘pressure release’ valves. These continuously variable control valves, located outside the damper, allow the damping force to be adjusted even more precisely to different driving conditions and driving modes.