Mercedes-AMG hasn’t forgotten about its 735kW F1 car for the road: Project One

AFFALTERBACH, Germany - The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar has been baking in the oven for so long now that you might well have forgotten about it. But thankfully the German performance division hasn’t, and to prove that fact it has given us an update on its testing programme for the car, which recently entered a new phase at the company’s proving ground in Immendingen. For the first time, the car is being tested with its full output of more than 735kW, Mercedes-AMG says. Next destination: the north loop of the Nürburgring. The first customer deliveries are expected to take place in 2021. As a reminder, the Project One is being developed in close cooperation with the company’s Formula One engineers, with the intention of creating a car that’s the closest possible thing to an F1 car for the road. To that end, the two-seat hypercar is powered by a plug-in hybrid system that mates a rear mid-mounted F1-derived 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine, which revs to an astounding 11 000rpm, to four electric motors. ALSO READ: Under the skin of AMG's Project One concept

When Mercedes-AMG revealed the concept car back in 2017, the company was throwing around some impressive performance figures, such as a 0-200km/h sprint time of less than six seconds.

Along with the dynamic testing programme and some refinements to the car's driveability, development work is also focused on its active aerodynamics, says Mercedes.

“The complex interplay between the various active components such as the louvres, the air outlets in the front fenders or the large rear aerofoil is now confirming its effectiveness even outside the wind tunnel as a means of delivering the car's exceptional lateral dynamics.”

The company also claims that its new hypercar will reach a new dimension of driving dynamics and performance for a road-going car.

Mercedes-AMG Project One Concept from 2017.

“The adaptation of a complete Formula 1 drive unit for a hypercar with road approval, which along with its impressive driving dynamics must also deliver perfectly in terms of everyday performance and be able to drive in all-electric mode, represented a tremendous challenge,” Mercedes-AMG added.

“As far as many aspects were concerned, such as noise level, the development team ventured into uncharted territory with this project, working with great tenacity and exceptional engineering expertise to find solutions that could be developed to series maturity.”

IOL Motoring