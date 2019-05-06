Johannesburg - A trio of 53-badged Mercedes-AMG models have hit South African streets, all sharing the same hybridised straight-six heart. The CLS 53 4Matic+ retails at R1 491 600, while the E 53 4Matic+ is yours for R1 311 700 in Coupe guise and R1 430 600 as a Cabriolet. The latter two replace the previous E 43 derivatives, and join the newly launched E 53 sedan.

All Mercedes-AMG ‘53’ models are powered by the company’s new 3-litre straight-six engine, which in AMG form produces 320kW and 520Nm. It features a conventional turbocharger in addition to an electric auxiliary compressor, for quicker, lag-free pull-offs. This is powered by the 48 volt electrical system, itself fed by an ‘EQ Boost’ starter-alternator, which is positioned between the engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox, and which is capable of directly feeding the drivetrain an additional 16kW and 250Nm in short spurts.

What all this means out on the street is a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds for both the CLS 53 and E 53 Cabriolet, while the E 53 Coupe will get you there in 4.4 seconds.

Power, in all three cases, goes to all four wheels through an AMG-specific 4Matic AWD system, with fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

What’s more, the vehicles offer five Dynamic Select drive modes that allow drivers to tailor the engine, transmission, steering and suspension settings. AMG Air Body Control air suspension is fitted as standard to the CLS 53.

All ‘53’ models get various AMG design features in the form of a unique ‘A-wing’ front apron, twin-blade grille, AMG-specific side sill panels, rear apron with diffuser and 19-inch alloy wheels (with larger 20-inch rims available to order).

Interior decorations include an AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG-specific upholsteries and trim elements, and sports seats.

Spend an extra R184 000 on the CLS 53 Edition 1 and you’ll receive even more exclusive appointments inside and out, including a Copper themed interior featuring a black and copper colour scheme.

PRICES

Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+ - R1 491 600

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Coupe - R1 311 700

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet - R1 430 600

IOL Motoring



