Mercedes-AMG unleashes new GLE 53 performance SUVs in SA

PRETORIA - Those seeking a speedier Mercedes SUV can now opt for the ‘53’ AMG versions of the latest midsize GLE series. Buyers can choose between the conventional-bodied GLE 53 model, priced at R1 837 000, and a ‘Coupe’ at R1 925 000.

Like its E-Class and CLS saloon counterparts, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models are powered by a straight-six turbopetrol engine with a ‘mild hybrid’ boost. The petrol engine develops 320kW at 6100rpm and 520Nm from 1800 revs, while the EQ Boost starter generator can briefly add an extra 16kW and 250Nm to the tally.

According to Mercedes, both models can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

The powertrain is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, with multiple downshifting and double-clutching functions, and power goes to all four wheels through a fully-variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

The chassis seeks to strike a balance between agility and ride comfort with an AMG Ride Control+ air suspension system that features adaptive damping, which can be varied via three modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling at the front and rear axle, the GLE 53 models maintain a constant ride height, regardless of the vehicle load. When needed, the GLE 53 can also be raised by up to 55mm at the touch of a button, even while the vehicle is moving.