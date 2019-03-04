Affalterbach - Mercedes-AMG’s most potent car has gone topless, but you’d better hurry on that order as only 750 of them are going to be produced. Mechanically the GT R Roadster is identical to the Coupe version, with power coming from a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 430kW at 6250rpm and 700Nm from 2100 revs, and despite gaining an extra 80kg in kerb weight, it actually matches its sibling’s 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.6 seconds. The top speed is listed at 315km/h which is 3km/h slower than the tin-top, for the record.

Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the GT R is also fitted with dynamic engine and transmission mounts, AMG coil-over suspension with adaptive adjustable damping and active rear-wheel steering.

Drivers can choose from six driving modes, these being: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport plus, RACE and Individual.

The GT R Roadster rolls on 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels, and it gets the same active aerodynamics systems as the Coupe, including a carbon fibre element up front that can extend by 40mm to reduce front axle lift by around 40kg at 250km/h.

“With our GT R Roadster we have without doubt once again developed a brand-defining sports car,” says Mercedes-AMG board chairman Tobias Moers.

“It too embodies Mercedes-AMG in form, function and vehicle dynamics and enriches our GT family with a highly exclusive variant limited to 750 units”.

IOL Motoring



