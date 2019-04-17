Affalterbach - The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SUV range has been given its obligatory mid-life makeover, bringing a fresh look and new cabin gadgetry. As before it’s available as either a conventionally-styled SUV or as a ‘coupé’, which is still an SUV, just with a sloping roofline, and power in both cases comes from the familiar 4-litre twin-turbo V8, with outputs remaining unchanged.

That means the 'base' GLC 63 produces 350kW at 5500 to 6200rpm and 650Nm from 1700rpm, while the GLC 63 S is good for 375kW and 7000Nm at the same revs. Expect them to dash from 0-100km/h in 4.0 and 3.8 seconds respectively and reach electronically-limited top speeds of 250km/h and 280km/h.

In both cases power goes to all four wheels through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution.

Their corner carving ability has been improved through a new AMG Dynamics handling control system and locking differential, which is now controlled electronically as standard. The GLC 63 is also fitted with air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment.

What that all means in the real world is a Nürburgring (North Loop) lap time - for the S version - of 7m49.369, making it the fastest SUV in the world on this hallowed stretch of tarmac.

What else is new for 2019?

The external facelift brings a new front-end design featuring a Panamericana style grille with vertical louvres as well as redesigned tail lights and new (optional) 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside it moves ahead with all of the latest Mercedes digital systems, including the ‘artificial intelligence’ MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays, as well as optional gesture control.

Finally, there’s a new AMG steering wheel with Touch Control buttons and fresh seat upholstery in magma grey and black, with yellow contrast stitching.

IOL Motoring



