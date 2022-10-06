Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets midlife refresh for 2023

Stuttgart - The Mercedes A-Class faces an uncertain future amid the German carmaker’s plan to consolidate its compact car range later in the decade, but there’s still plenty of life in the current compact model. Mercedes has announced an updated version of the A-Class for 2023, and the hatch and sedan range receives a number of design tweaks inside and out as well as a few technical enhancements.

The design changes are subtle, to say the least, but there is a new star-patterned grille as well as revised headlights, which are optionally available in full LED guise. Round back we see a new diffuser and standard LED tail lights. Moving to the exciting end of the range, the AMG versions have also been spiced up visually, with the A35 now forging a closer resemblance to its A45 S sibling thanks to a new front apron and the addition of power bulges. Both performance models feature unique AMG-specific grilles with revised AMG badging. Mercedes-AMG has also concocted a special AMG Street Style Edition of the A45 S, featuring Mountain Grey Magno paint with fluorescent orange accents, matte black 19-inch alloys and red brake calipers.

On the inside the Mercedes A-Class range retains its familiar dual-screen interface, but gains a new steering wheel, finished in Nappa leather as standard, as well as a redesigned centre console. On the tech front, the models incorporate the latest MBUX system, featuring revised hardware and software described as having taken a major leap forward. Furthermore, with the activation of online services in the Mercedes me App, the Hey Mercedes voice assistance is said to be even more capable of dialogue and learning. The 2023 Mercedes A-Class also boasts revised driver assist gadgets, including a more user-friendly Lane Keeping Assist system and upgraded Parking Package that supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualisation using 3D images.

On the engine front, the Mercedes A-Class models now feature mild-hybrid technology as standard, which come with a 48-volt electrical system that adds an extra 10kW of power. The plug-in hybrid models, not sold in South Africa, have also been given more electric power to the tune of 5kW. European customers get to choose from a wide range of powertrains, which includes A180, A220 and A220d variants, which we don’t get in South Africa. It’s likely that the local line-up will mirror the present one, with A200 (120kW + 10), A200d (110kW), A250 (165kW + 10), A35 AMG (225kW + 10) and A45 S AMG (310kW) models. “With perfectly balanced overall proportions, a loving and high-quality attention to detail in its design, the latest generation of MBUX and a model range that is rigorously geared to customer wishes, the new Mercedes‑Benz A‑Class brings something special to the compact segment and offers customers class for every day,” Mercedes said.

