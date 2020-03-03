Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a makeover for 2020, plus new engines

Stuttgart - The tenth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been given a midlife refresh and it’s far more than just a subtle upgrade that has us splitting hairs about new bumper accents.

For starters, Mercedes has completely redesigned the front and rear ends of the car, thereby distinguishing it a lot more from its C-Class baby brother that many accused it of resembling a bit too closely. The new frontal design appears to take inspiration from the AMG GT range, while the rear end gets a new horizontal taillight design in place of the previous vertical set-up.

But the design changes are just the tip of the iceberg here as the new mid-sized sedan also gains new engines as well as advanced cabin gadgets and driver assistance systems.

The big news on the engine front is a brand new pair of turbopetrol engines - a 2-litre with 200kW and a 3-litre straight-six that’s good for 270kW, both featuring EQ Boost mild hybrid technology. The latter unit is, of course, a milder version of the engine that already powers the Mercedes-AMG E53 models, and this variant carries over to the new range, still producing 320kW and 520Nm.

Diesel is still a big part of the engine mix with a range of four- and six-cylinder units producing between 118kW and 243kW, while the range is also being ‘greened-up’ with seven plug-in hybrid variants available in both petrol and diesel formats.