Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a makeover for 2020, plus new engines
Stuttgart - The tenth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been given a midlife refresh and it’s far more than just a subtle upgrade that has us splitting hairs about new bumper accents.
For starters, Mercedes has completely redesigned the front and rear ends of the car, thereby distinguishing it a lot more from its C-Class baby brother that many accused it of resembling a bit too closely. The new frontal design appears to take inspiration from the AMG GT range, while the rear end gets a new horizontal taillight design in place of the previous vertical set-up.
But the design changes are just the tip of the iceberg here as the new mid-sized sedan also gains new engines as well as advanced cabin gadgets and driver assistance systems.
The big news on the engine front is a brand new pair of turbopetrol engines - a 2-litre with 200kW and a 3-litre straight-six that’s good for 270kW, both featuring EQ Boost mild hybrid technology. The latter unit is, of course, a milder version of the engine that already powers the Mercedes-AMG E53 models, and this variant carries over to the new range, still producing 320kW and 520Nm.
Diesel is still a big part of the engine mix with a range of four- and six-cylinder units producing between 118kW and 243kW, while the range is also being ‘greened-up’ with seven plug-in hybrid variants available in both petrol and diesel formats.
The basic cabin design remains as before, with a wide-screen instrumentation and infotainment unit perched above four circular central air vents, but the technology has been updated.
Most notably, the latest-generation MBUX multimedia system features here, and buyers can opt for the MBUX Interior Assistant that allows various functions to be controlled via movement recognition. Another new feature is Energising seat kinetics, which supports beneficial changes in seated posture by means of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest when on a journey.
There is also a very long list of latest-generation advanced driver assistance systems on offer here, including Active Distance Assist with route-based speed adjustment, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, now with exit warning.