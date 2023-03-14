Mercedes-Benz reveals second-generation GLC Coupe, and it’s probably the last

Stuttgart – With Mercedes-Benz likely to cull most of its coupe-badged models in the future as it reportedly plans to cut the current mix of 33 body styles down to just 14, this could very well be the last GLC Coupe. Mercedes pulled the covers off its all-new GLC Coupe on Tuesday, and it follows the usual script of sprucing up a regular SUV model with a swoopy, coupe-inspired roofline.

With an overall length of 4 763mm, the new GLC Coupe is 31mm longer and 5mm taller than its predecessor, while track width has grown by 6mm upfront and 32mm at the back. It’s also more practical than you might expect, with Mercedes claiming a boot volume of 545 litres, which is 45 more than before. As with its C-Class and GLC siblings, the Coupe only comes with 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engines and buyers can choose between mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid formats. The South African engine range has yet to be confirmed, however. The mild hybrids have a second-generation integrated starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system. The petrol options include a GLC 200 with 150kW and GLC 300 that’s good for 190kW, while diesel buyers can choose between a 145kW GLC 220d and 198kW 300d.

Things get somewhat perkier with the plug-in hybrid models, which are offered in 230kW and 280kW petrol formats or as a 245kW diesel. These models offer a claimed all-electric range of between 119km and 131km on the WLTP cycle. As with the C-Class, the GLC cabin comes with a large vertical touchscreen that appears to float and there’s a new-generation MBUX infotainment system that fully integrates all the major music streaming providers, including personal preferences and settings. The optional Burmester surround sound system offers 15 premium speakers and a total output of 710 watts. Tech-wise, the Hey Mercedes voice assistant is even more responsive than before, Mercedes says, thanks to optimised learning capabilities. What’s more, the MBUX Smart Home function turns the vehicle into a mobile control centre for your networked home.