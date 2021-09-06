Mercedes Concept EQG unveiled as near-production electric G-Class
MUNICH - It’s official. The iconic Gelandewagen will survive the electric era and the new Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG, which was revealed at the IAA Munich motor show this week, shows us what to expect.
Although technically it’s a concept car, Mercedes describes it as a near-production study of the upcoming all-electric G-Class.
The Concept EQG is evidently based around the same rugged ladder-frame architecture as the regular Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but there are some notable design differences, including an illuminated panel that replaces the grille. The concept is also set apart by a two-tone exterior paint scheme and 22-inch polished alloy wheels. Round back the spare wheel cover has been replaced by a lockable box that can be used to store the charging cable.
The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG is powered by four individually controlled electric motors, with one mounted on each wheel. This set-up, Mercedes promises, will ensure uncompromising off-road ability of the kind that G-Class customers have come to expect. The vehicle also comes with a shiftable two-speed gearbox, offering low-range gearing for tackling challenging terrain.
Mercedes has not mentioned any performance or range figures as yet, but these will no doubt be provided as the production version nears reality.
"In its more than 40-year model history, the G-Class has always used the most modern and suitable drive technology at the time - from the pre-chamber naturally aspirated diesel of the early days to the AMG 4.0-litre V8 in the current top model, the G 63,” said Managing Director Dr Emmerich Schiller.
“Against the background of our 'Electric only' strategy, the electrification of this off-road legend is simply the logical next step – and an absolutely fascinating project. Our icon is and remains 'stronger than time' in every respect."