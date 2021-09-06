Mercedes Concept EQG unveiled as near-production electric G-Class

MUNICH - It’s official. The iconic Gelandewagen will survive the electric era and the new Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG, which was revealed at the IAA Munich motor show this week, shows us what to expect. Although technically it’s a concept car, Mercedes describes it as a near-production study of the upcoming all-electric G-Class.

The Concept EQG is evidently based around the same rugged ladder-frame architecture as the regular Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but there are some notable design differences, including an illuminated panel that replaces the grille. The concept is also set apart by a two-tone exterior paint scheme and 22-inch polished alloy wheels. Round back the spare wheel cover has been replaced by a lockable box that can be used to store the charging cable. The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG is powered by four individually controlled electric motors, with one mounted on each wheel. This set-up, Mercedes promises, will ensure uncompromising off-road ability of the kind that G-Class customers have come to expect. The vehicle also comes with a shiftable two-speed gearbox, offering low-range gearing for tackling challenging terrain. Mercedes has not mentioned any performance or range figures as yet, but these will no doubt be provided as the production version nears reality.