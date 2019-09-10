Frankfurt Motor Show - With the Vision EQS concept, Mercedes-Benz is showing us how an electrified future flagship along the lines of the S-Class might take form. Following in the footsteps of the smaller EQA and EQ concepts, the EQS aims to take the company’s electric car design language into a new dimension. The key party trick here is a continuous ‘lightbelt’ that runs around the entire car, separating the black and silver body colours. This light band incorporates a digital front grille that features 188 individual LEDs as well as Digital Light headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules, and moving around to the back end you’ll find a lighting formation featuring 229 illuminated, individual stars.

As with most modern electric car architectures, this car’s batteries are integrated into the floor, while electric motors are positioned at each axle to allow all-wheel-drive capability. The drivetrain puts out 350kW and 760Nm, enough for a 0-100km/h acceleration time of less than 4.5 seconds, while the car’s batteries are said to allow a driving range of up to 700km between charges on the WLTP cycle.

"With the Vision EQS technology platform, Mercedes-Benz is opting for a completely new, fully-variable battery-electric drive platform,” the company said.

“This is in many respects scalable and usable on a cross-model basis: thanks to the modern modular system, the wheelbase and track, as well as all other system components, and especially the battery, are variable and therefore suitable for a wide range of different vehicle concepts.”

Cabin inspired by yachts

The EQS concept’s interior was inspired by the world of luxury yachts and for the first time the entire dashboard blends with the body of the front trim section to form an interior sculpture.

“With its deep and open spatial architecture, the cockpit of the Vision EQS envelops the occupants like the deck of a boat,” says Mercedes-Benz.

“The fully integrated, embracing overall sculpture consisting of the combined dashboard, centre console and armrests floats above the generous interior and for the first time gives an outlook on the interiors of future luxury saloons by the brand.”

Ushering in a sustainable future is not just about opulence - and to that end the EQS concept’s cabin is hewn from a range of sustainable materials. This includes an artificial leather said to emulate genuine Nappa, and headlining crafted from plastic waste found in the ocean. Inside you’ll also find crystal white Dinamica microfibre, used alongside native figured maple trim. This is made from recycled PET bottles, according to Mercedes-Benz.

The EQS cabin is also one of digital indulgence, where digital content can be experienced by immersion over the entire surface. The organically emerging displays and projection surfaces provide display space, as does the intelligent Connected Light that surrounds the occupants.

IOL Motoring



