Mercedes EQS SUV takes the brand’s electric flagship into new territory

Stuttgart: The rapidly expanding Mercedes EQ electric car family now has a flagship SUV in its ranks following the international reveal of the EQS SUV. Following the EQS and EQE premium sedans, the EQS SUV is the third product to be based around the company’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

While sharing much of its DNA with the EQS Sedan, including its 3210mm wheelbase, the flagship SUV is over 20cm higher and the vehicle is said to offer “space, comfort and connectivity” for up to seven occupants. But perhaps more important in this segment is the fact that owners can fit up to four golf bags in the boot, but not with seven occupants on board of course. Those in the front will get to enjoy a digital experience second to none thanks to the MBUX Hyperscreen inherited from the EQS sedan. This large curved screen unit stretches across the entire dashboard, giving front passengers their own display and control area. Occupants of that lucky seat can also watch movies, which will dim automatically when the car’s advanced camera system determines that the driver is trying to watch too.

This luxurious vehicle also aims to take the audio experience to the next level with a Dolby Atmos sound system, in which individual instruments or voices of the studio mix can be placed all around the listening area. Owners can choose from three powertrain options, with the base rear-wheel drive single-motor format offering 265kW and 568Nm in the EQS 450+. There’s also an EQS 450 4Matic version which boasts dual-motor all-wheel drive capability and while power remains at 265kW, this model offers an impressive 800Nm of torque. The flagship of the range is the EQS 580 4Matic all-wheel drive model, which treats owners to 400kW and 858Nm.

Between charges, the base model is said to allow a range of between 536km and 660km on the WLTP cycle, according to Mercedes, while the all-wheel drive variants can allegedly manage between 507kW and 613km. Keeping you and your passengers comfy on all road surfaces is an Airmatic air suspension system with continuously adjustable damping as standard equipment. Thanks to this the vehicle’s height can be raised or lowered by several centimetres. Rear-axle steering is standard too, while all-wheel drive models feature an Offroad mode to assist with rougher terrain. The company has also put considerable effort into ensuring that the production process of this vehicle is as ecologically friendly as possible.

“With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039,” Mercedes says. “The model is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way. The EQS SUV puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road.” IOL Motoring