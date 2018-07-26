Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz has fully revealed the global version of its new A-Class sedan, following the reveal of the long-wheelbase Chinese-market version earlier this year. The version you see here is set to reach South Africa in early 2019, with prices and other range details to be released nearer to the time.

The German carmaker decided to create a conventional sedan version of the A-Class for this generation as a more practical alternative to the lower-slung, coupé-inspired CLA, which is also set for replacement soon.

Talking practicality, the A-Class sedan, which shares its 2729mm wheelbase with the hatchback, claims to offer class leading headroom as well as “above average” shoulder and elbow space, while the boot reputedly swallows 420 litres and boasts a larger opening area than the CLA. Naturally, this ‘normal sedan’ is also easier to get in and out of.

The A-Class four-door is said to boast the lowest aerodynamic drag in the world (among production cars).

Just two engines will be offered initially in the form of the familiar 1.33-litre turbopetrol in the A 200, offering 120kW and 250Nm, and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel in the A 180d, rated at 85kW and 260Nm. Both engines are mated to Merc’s 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission.

Of course, we’d be surprised if the 165kW/350Nm 2-litre turbopetrol engine (as fitted to the A 250 hatch) wasn’t added to the line-up at a later stage.

The four-door’s cabin is as per the hatch, with a ‘free floating’ and fully digital widescreen layout replacing the traditional instrumentation and infotainment screens. Standard cars get two 17.78cm displays, but buyers with budget to blow can opt for a 17.78cm + 26cm combo or a 26cm x 2 pairing.

The new MBUX command centre, with advanced voice control, comes as standard and generally responds to “Hey Mercedes!”. Also part of the deal are driving assistance features in the form of Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

A host of semi-autonomous driving gadgets are on the options list, including Active Lane Change assist and Active Distance Assist - which can predictively adjust speed when approaching corners and junctions.

Customers will be able to customise their cars with various design and equipment lines, including Style, Progressive, AMG Line and the Night Package, while an Edition 1 launch special will be available for the first year as per tradition, featuring copper-coloured highlights outside and in.

IOL Motoring



