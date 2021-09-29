Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 models revealed as ultra-luxurious centenary specials

Stuttgart - Right from its inception in the early 1920s, Maybach positioned itself at the very top end of the motoring hierarchy, creating custom-made luxury saloons, coupes and cabriolets for kings, industrialists and well known artists, among other well-heeled consumers. Today Maybach is a division of Mercedes-Benz, and the marque continues to produce ultra-prestigious cars that attempt to lure the rich and famous away from the default Rolls Royce and Bentley choices.

With Maybach turning 100 this year, the carmaker has decided to mark the occasion with two ‘Edition 100’ models, based on the S-Class saloon and GLS luxury SUV. Mercedes-Maybach plans to build just 100 of each, which means that exclusivity is guaranteed. Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Edition 100 Let’s take a closer look at each. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 4-matic saloon comes with the grandest engine of them all, namely the firm’s 6-litre twin-turbo V12 that produces 450kW.

But this car is perhaps best enjoyed from the noise-insulated rear compartment, where you’ll get to enjoy individual reclining seats with massage function, a Burmester 4D surround sound system and high-tech infotainment screens. For those seeking to ride a little higher, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 model comes with a 410kW 4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine. To be precise, it rides 33cm higher than the saloon, and inside the soundproofed cabin it offers a generous 1.1 metres of rear legroom. To make getting inside and out as elegant as possible, the vehicle also features electrically extendable running boards.

Both the S680 and GLS600 Edition 100 models are hand-painted in the same two tones of high-tech silver and nautical blue. Inside both you’ll find a bespoke leather interior in designo crystal white and silver grey pearl. Other bespoke features include an Edition 100 inscription on the C-pillar (S680) or D-pillar (GLS600) and a grey finish for the wheels. Clients can also look forward to a fine handmade case made of crystal white or black leather, which can be used for storing keys and papers, and Mercedes-Maybach is also throwing in a car cover with the iconic double M logo. There’s a whole range of accessories available too, including a diamond-studded fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection and a champagne flute with a special engraving, from yacht manufacturer Robbe & Berking.