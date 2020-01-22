LAS VEGAS - Mercedes-Benz has released the first details of its facelifted E-Class sedan and though we’ll still have to wait a while to see it fully revealed, the disguised prototypes that you see here give us a fairly good idea of where the German carmaker is heading with it.

Few would deny that the current, tenth-generation E-Class is a good looking vehicle, but many have criticised it for looking too similar to the C-Class. Thankfully the new E will have a more distinct personality, with a larger grille and more angular headlights upfront and a completely fresh look at the back, where horizontal taillights are set to replace the current vertical units. Mercedes-Benz classifies this as an “extensive facelift” and its designers promise a “pure, yet emotional” design.