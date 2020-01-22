LAS VEGAS - Mercedes-Benz has released the first details of its facelifted E-Class sedan and though we’ll still have to wait a while to see it fully revealed, the disguised prototypes that you see here give us a fairly good idea of where the German carmaker is heading with it.

Few would deny that the current, tenth-generation E-Class is a good looking vehicle, but many have criticised it for looking too similar to the C-Class. Thankfully the new E will have a more distinct personality, with a larger grille and more angular headlights upfront and a completely fresh look at the back, where horizontal taillights are set to replace the current vertical units. Mercedes-Benz classifies this as an “extensive facelift” and its designers promise a “pure, yet emotional” design. 

New engines, upgraded infotainment

But the changes will be more than just cosmetic - Mercedes is launching new engines, updated  driver assistance features and upgraded infotainment.

Mercedes says the international range will include seven plug-in-hybrid variants, while new petrol engines include a 200kW 2-litre and 270kW 3-litre straight-six turbopetrols, both with EQ Boost mild hybrid technology.

To that end, it gains the MBUX system with “Hey Mercedes” artificially intelligent voice control and augmented reality. Two large 26cm screens will ship as standard, and the Interior Assist system will allow for the natural operation of different MBUX functions through movement recognition.

Buyers can also expect new levels of comfort thanks to the latest version of Merc’s Energising Comfort Control, Energising Coach and Energising Seat Kinetics with a Power Nap function for passengers.

On the driver assist front, the new E will offer an Active Distance Assist system that uses real-time traffic data to recognise and respond to traffic jams and slow-moving traffic even before the driver becomes aware of them. Furthermore, the Active Traffic Jam Assist will allow for autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60km/h.

IOL Motoring