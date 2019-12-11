STUTTGART - Although there were a number of styling differences, the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA made its relatedness to its hatchback sibling a little too obvious, with many simply labelling it as an A-Class in (designer) hiking boots.
The second-generation that you see here aims to change all of that and it does so in the most obvious way, with a design that’s more akin to a shrunken GLC than a pumped up A.
While it may look bigger, largely thanks to its three-window side profile, the new GLA is actually 5mm shorter than its predecessor, although the extra 10cm that it has gained in height does help lift it further into SUV territory.
While it consequently offers more headroom, Mercedes also says that there is “considerably” more legroom in the rear, despite the slightly shorter overall length.
On the engine front, the GLA upgrades to the new-generation four-cylinder turbopetrol engines that made their debut in the latest A-Class, and AMG has had a hand in things too, creating a GLA 35 flagship that gets the same 225kW, 400Nm 2-litre turbopetrol motor that powers the A35 hatch. Expect to get from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds in this one. Power goes to all fours through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 4Matic AWD system. Of course, the GLA 35 also gets AMG-specific suspension, steering and exterior body components.