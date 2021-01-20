Mercedes reveals EQA as new compact electric SUV

STUTTGART - Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the smallest version of its new EQ electric car family, and as the name and styling imply, the EQA is based on the combustion-engined GLA model.

First out the starting blocks will be the EQA 250 model, which will be priced from 47 540 euros in Germany (about R860 000).

The EQA 250 is powered by a 140kW electric motor and according to Mercedes it’s good for a range of around 486km between charges on the NEDC cycle. This initial model will soon be joined by a more powerful all-wheel drive variant, offering more than 200kW, as well as a long-range variant that manages more than 500km on a charge.

Inside you’ll find all the luxury and tech that you’d expect in a modern ‘Benz, including an MBUX infotainment system with artificial intelligence. Standard features include LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Easy-Pack automated tailgate, ambient lighting with 64 colours and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather.

Other smart tech comes in the form of an ‘intelligent’ navigation system that calculates the route that will get you to your destination fastest, taking into account charging stops and the time required for those.