Mercedes SA expands electric family with new EQE and EQS SUV models

Mercedes-Benz already has the premium electric car market well covered with its EQA and EQB SUVs as well as EQE and EQS sedans, and now there’s two more. The SUV versions of the EQE and EQS are launching in South Africa this week, offering advanced cabin tech and relatively long-range batteries.

The EQE SUV is available in a single model derivative, the EQE 350 4Matic, which is priced from R2,194,500. When it comes to the larger model, buyers can opt for an EQS 450 4Matic in five-seat or seven-seat configurations, priced between R2,726,100 and R2,759,300. Both are built around the carmaker’s dedicated electric vehicle platform, also shared with the sedan versions, and they sport 10-module lithium-ion batteries in differing sizes.

For the EQE 350 Mercedes claims a driving range of between 461km and 551km on the WLTP cycle, depending on the conditions, while the EQS 450’s 108 kWh battery allows for an estimated WLTP range of up to 616km. Mercedes EQE 350. As for performance, the EQE 350 boasts outputs of 215kW and 765Nm, while the EQS 450 is good for 265kW and 800Nm. Interestingly the EQE offers a new electric vehicle sound experience called “serene Breeze”, which claims to provide a “relaxed and natural” sound to occupants.

“With the holistic sound staging, the paradigm shift from combustion engine to electric car becomes audible for the occupants,” Mercedes says. EQS with optional Hyperscreen. Customers can also look forward to an extensive range of driver assist features as well as the latest MBUX infotainment system with over-the-air-updates. The MBUX Hyperscreen, which fills most of the dashboard with digital real estate, is available as a R149 000 option on the EQS. It is not yet available on the EQE. “The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV ushers in a new ownership opportunity for our customers. It is relatively compact without compromising on practicality,” says Mark Raine, co-CEO Mercedes-Benz SA.