Johannesburg - It was always a given that the Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie would be more expensive than the other mainstream double cabs on the market, but with the release of the South African prices on Thursday, we now get to see exactly how much more you’ll need to fork out to own the snazziest bakkie in town. As reported earlier, initial models are powered by Nissan’s 2.3-litre diesel in two flavours: single turbo X220d (120kW/403Nm) and twin-turbo X250d (140kW/450Nm).

You can only have it in double cab guise, but there is a choice between 4x2 and 4x4, as well as six-speed manual and seven-speed auto.

As you'll see below the X-Class commands a significant premium over the other mainstream double cab bakkies on the market, including the Nissan Navara that it's based on. Bear in mind, however, that the Merc does have a plusher interior. But is it ultimately worth the premium? We'll have to drive them back to back before drawing any definitive conclusions, but for now let's take a look at the pricing.

As the features list will vary from vehicle to vehicle, this is not intended as a completely direct comparison, rather it's meant to give you a basic idea of where the new X-Class fits in pricewise.

4x2 manual (lower output)

Mazda BT-50 2.2 SLE 4x2 manual 110kW/375Nm R477 700 Ford Ranger 2.2 XLT DC 4x2 manual 118kW/385Nm R484 900 Mercedes X220d 4x2 Progressive man 120kW/403Nm R642 103

4x2 auto (higher output)

Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 DI-D 4x2 auto 133kW/430Nm R479 995 Isuzu KB300 D-Teq LX 4x2 auto 130kW/380Nm R516 500 Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x2 Raider auto 130kW/450Nm R529 300 Ford Ranger 3.2 XLT 4x2 auto 147kW/470Nm R536 900 Nissan Navara 2.3 LE 4x2 auto 140kW/450Nm R538 900 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 4x2 Highline auto 132kW/420Nm R565 100 Mercedes X250d 4x2 Progressive auto 140kW/450Nm R694 025

4x4 manual (higher output)

Mazda BT-50 3.2 SLE 4x4 manual 147kW/470Nm R541 700 Isuzu KB300 D-Teq LX 4x4 manual 130kW/380Nm R566 500 Nissan Navara 2.3 LE 4x4 manual 140kW/450Nm R573 900 Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Raider manual 130kW/420Nm R576 400 Ford Ranger 3.2 XLT DC 4x4 manual 147kW/470Nm R586 900 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 4x4 Highline manual 132kW/420Nm R600 400 Mercedes X250d 4x4 Progressive manual 140kW/450Nm R696 785 Mercedes X250d 4x4 Power manual 140kW/450Nm R791 315

4x4 automatic (higher output)

Isuzu KB300 D-Teq LX 4x4 auto 130kW/380Nm R580 600 Nissan Navara 2.3 LE 4x4 auto 140kW/450Nm R594 900 Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto 130kW/420Nm R595 700 Ford Ranger 3.2 XLT DC 4x4 auto 147kW/470Nm R601 900 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 4x4 Highline auto 132kW/420Nm R618 700 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDI 4x4 Extreme auto 132kW/420Nm R705 700 Mercedes X250d 4x4 Progressive auto 140kW/450Nm R723 810 Mercedes X250d 4x4 Power auto 140kW/450Nm R818 340

What about the V6?

Mercedes-Benz will be launching a V6 version of the X-Class - together with permanent all-wheel-drive - at the end of this year and it will naturally rival the Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI V6.

