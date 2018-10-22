Johannesburg - Mercedes-Benz has opened the order books for the V6 version of its X-Class double cab, and as had been widely expected, the prices are not too shy of the million rand mark.

X 350d Progressive 4x4 R904 188 X 350d Power 4x4 R973 188

The first deliveries are expected to take place in late November.

The V6 CDI Progressive and Power models command respective premiums of R174 500 and R148 980 over the equivalent four-cylinder X-Class double cabs. They also command a premium over the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI models, which range from R720 600 to R810 100.

Whereas the four-cylinder X-Class bakkies that were launched earlier this year use Nissan’s 2.3 twin-turbodiesel engine, the 3-litre V6 CDi turbodiesel unit is Merc’s own.

The V6 produces a class leading (for now) 190kW at 3400rpm and 550Nm from 1400rpm and Mercedes claims the big load-lugger will sprint from zero to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds.

The engine is mated to a 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox with shift paddles, and like the six-cylinder Amarok, the X 350d has a permanent four-wheel-drive system, rather than the selectable 4WD that you get on four-cylinder X-Class bakkies.

It should still hold its own off road, however, as the X 350d does have a low-range reduction gear for steep ascents and descents, and customers can order a rear axle diff lock for those axle-twisting trails.

Another SUV-like feature is the driving mode switch that allows owners to choose from five modes for the engine and transmission characteristics, including an off-road setting.

IOL Motoring



