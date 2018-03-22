To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz has revealed the coupé and cabriolet versions of its facelifted C-Class range, and the two-door models follow the same script as the four-door sedans, with subtle styling revisions, new engines, digitised cabins and additional gadgets. It takes a sharp eye to notice the styling changes, but they include a new front bumper and standard LED headlights, while Multibeam LEDs with Ultra Range high beam joining the options list. Revised LED taillights, fresh alloy wheel designs and additional colour options round off the styling enhancements.

New four-cylinder engine

As with the four-door Cs, the two-door models get the new-generation 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, mated to a 48-volt on-board network with a belt-driven ‘EQ Boost’ starter/alternator, allowing a 10kW power boost on pull-off as well as efficiency-enhancing energy recuperating. This new engine produces 135kW in the C200 models. A 2-litre version - likely badged C300 - is set to follow at a later stage.

On the oil-burning front, the C220d gets the company’s new 2-litre turbodiesel with fourth-generation common-rail injection, delivering pressures of up to 2050 bar. The motor produces 143kW - 18kW more than before - while maximum torque remains at 400Nm.

At the upper end, the 3-litre V6-powered ‘Junior AMG’ C43 model receives a 17kW power boost, now producing 287kW and (as before) 520Nm of torque. Expect to get from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds in the coupé or 4.8 seconds if you’re in a cabrio.

The C200 is available with 4Matic permanent all-wheel-drive, featuring a 45:55 front to rear power split, while the standard AWD system in the C43 has more of a rearward bias at 31:69.

Inside the two-door Cs get a 31.2cm digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment screen (now 26cm), along with a redesigned multifunction steering wheel and plenty of new trim options. Also available is a new 64-colour ambient lighting system and the Energising Comfort ‘wellbeing’ programme.

The facelifted models are also available with some of the latest Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems that allow it to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations, including Active Steering Assist and Active Lane Change Assist.

South African specs and pricing will be released closer to launch.

