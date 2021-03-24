MG Extender is a bold looking Chinese bakkie aiming to rival Hilux

BANGKOK - MG is a brand that you’d more readily associate with compact sports cars from times gone by, but today the British brand is owned by China’s SAIC Motor and it’s churning out an SUV-heavy line-up of modern vehicles.

But the Chinese-owned brand is now going after a slice of the bakkie market in some international markets, with the new Extender range that was revealed in Thailand this week. Although its right-hand drive configuration makes it a plausible contender for South Africa, its introduction looks unlikely at this stage as MG is no longer represented in the country, although that could change in future.

The MG load lugger would certainly have no trouble standing out from its bakkie peers, with its massive chrome grille and sporty, black-clad tailgate design with strips extending from the taillights. You expect chrome on an MG, no?

Power comes from a 2-litre turbodiesel that produces 120kW, but CarAdvice says it’s more than plausible that MG could - through its relation to the Maxus T90 - offer a twin-turbo version of that motor, with 160kW and 500Nm. This would likely happen in markets such as Australia. The MG Extender is available in both extended cab and double cab configurations as well as in 4x2 and 4x4 guises.

The cabin looks as modern as you could expect from a modern one-tonner, and features include a 25cm touchscreen infotainment system as well as Around View Camera, Lane Departure Warning and electrically adjustable front seats.