Oxford - The original Mini turns 60 this year and the brand is marking the occasion with a special edition based on the latest three-door and five-door hatchback models. The Mini 60 Years Edition, which is due to reach South Africa in June this year, sports unique exterior and interior design features that celebrate the ‘go-kart’ hatchback’s heritage.

The ‘British Racing Green IV’ paint option, for instance, celebrates its racing history, although buyers can also opt for various black, grey, silver and blue hues.

17-inch alloys, bonnet stripes and various ‘60 Years’ logos also mark out the exterior and there’s even an LED puddle lamp to remind you that the Mini has been around for six decades now.

You will have to pay extra for the Chilli package, however, if you want the Union Jack taillights along with the LED headlights and interior lighting package.

Inside the special edition you’ll find more ‘60 years’ logos, along with sports seats upholstered in a unique Dark Moon leather finish.

The Mini 60 Years Edition will be available with two familiar turbopetrol engine choices - the 100kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder (Cooper) and 141kW 2-litre four-cylinder.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



