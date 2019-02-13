Munich - Mini plans to enter the hot hatch big league in 2020 with a new version of its John Cooper Works GP edition that promises to produce more than 220kW. Using an extensively reworked version of the company’s four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, it will be by far the most powerful Mini production model ever, in power terms rubbing shoulders with the Volkswagen Golf R and Renault Megane RS Trophy.

But it’s not for the hot hatch buying masses, with the British brand promising to limit volumes to just 3000, which is 1000 more than the previous version's allocation.

Promising “pure driving fun and an uncompromising race feeling” the GP will have a unique suspension set-up as well as “rigorous aerodynamic properties”.

The design, of course, will be inspired by the Mini JCW GP Concept that was shown off at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2017.

The concept (pictured below) makes extensive use of lightweight materials and is also set apart by large front and rear aprons and a giant roof spoiler that will attract plenty of ironing board comments.

Mini expects the new model to become a collectors item just like the two previous GP generations, which incidentally sold out even before launch.

“The new Mini John Cooper Works GP is based on the principle of tapping into the sporting genes of the MINI to create a superior racing machine,” Mini said.

“In fact it embodies this notion in its most extreme form.”

Watch this space for more facts and figures when the production model is eventually revealed.

IOL Motoring



