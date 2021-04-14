Mini JCW performance hatch gets its turn for a nip and tuck

OXFORD - Following the enhancements made to the regular Mini models at the beginning of this year, the high performance John Cooper Works performance variant has been given its own nip and tuck for 2021. The powertrain remains as before, however, with the JCW Hatch powered by a 170kW, 320Nm version of BMW’s 2-litre turbopetrol engine. Once again it’s paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the latter version allegedly capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds. As before, the JCW is fitted with a model-specific sports suspension system, although a new version of Mini’s Adaptive Suspension is now available as an option, featuring frequency-selective damping. So what else is new for 2021? At the front end, new LED headlights are divided by a protruding hexagonal grille, now featuring a red bar across to distinguish the JCW from humbler Minis. The outline of the grille also extends further downwards, making it particularly prominent on the new car’s front fascia.

Furthermore, model-specific side scuttles on the front side panels are redesigned, and at the back, the redesigned rear apron now features a distinctive diffuser to optimise airflow in the rear area of the underbody.

More colourful cabin

Inside, the JCW gains a redesigned infotainment system featuring a 22.3cm touchscreen that incorporates a new operating system with a more modern graphic display that is said to make the system more user-friendly. For the first time, Live Widgets are available for this purpose, which can be selected by means of a swiping motion on the touch display.

What’s more, the displays on the infotainment system and on the optionally available digital instrument display can be presented in two new different colour themes, with Lounge mode presenting relaxing shades of blue and turquoise and Sport mode causing the screen backgrounds to glow in red and anthracite.

MINI SA has not confirmed when the new JCW will touch down locally, but with the regular models set to hit our shores in the second quarter, it can’t be too far off.

IOL Motoring